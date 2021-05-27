Covid-19 Updates: State capital reports lowest deaths since April 8

Mumbai: According to the latest data provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on Wednesday, Mumbai reported 1,362 new Covid cases and 34 more fatalities, which is the lowest number of deaths due to the infection since April 8. The total caseload in the city has climbed to 7,01,266 and the death toll to 14,742.

With the addition of 1,021 discharges today, the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the city is 6,56,446. The city saw fewer recoveries than fresh cases in the last 24 hours. The city now has a recovery rate of 94 percent.

There are 27,943 active cases in Mumbai.

At least 48,902 tests were conducted in the city in a day.