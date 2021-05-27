Covid-19 Updates: Tamil Nadu records 33,764 new cases

On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu reported 33,764 new cases of Covid-19 and 475 more deaths bringing the state’s total infections to 19,45,260 and toll to 21,815.

Among these, Chennai reported 3561 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 4,91,197.

A total of 29,717 patients were recovered from the virus, these included 5,223 people in Chennai, taking the total number of recoveries to 16,13,221.

Active cases stood at 3,10,224 in the state. Chennai’s active caseload came down to 45,738.

In the last 24 hours, 1,72,424 samples were tested in the State.