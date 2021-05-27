Don’t ‘Dictate terms to world’s largest democracy’ ; Centre accuses Twitter for lying

Between an impasse with social media giant Twitter over the latest IT Rules, the central government blamed the platform of lying and said it has no “locus in dictating” India’s judicial systems. The government told Twitter “needs to stop beating around the bush and comply with the laws of the land”, rather than trying to “dictate terms to the world’s largest democracy”.

“Lawmaking and policy formulations are the sole prerogatives of the sovereign and Twitter is just a social media platform and it has no locus in dictating what India’s legal policy framework should be,” said the Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology in a report. The progress occurs after Twitter earlier in the day showed anxieties over the “potential threat to freedom of expression and intimidation tactics by the police”.Delhi Police executives had visited the company’s offices in Delhi and Gurugram on Monday in association with a continuing inquiry over the “toolkit” controversy between the BJP and Congress.

The social media goliath also said that it will try to comply with the rule and will be rigidly managed by laws of transparency. Convicting Twitter’s comment as “baseless”, the government said it’s “an attempt to defame India to hide their follies”.Through its activities and willful resistance, Twitter solicits to undermine India’s legal system. Moreover, Twitter refuses to comply with those very regulations in the Intermediary Guidelines based on which it is claiming safe harbor protection from any criminal liability in India,” it said.

The government also reassured Twitter and other social media floors that their spokespeople “are and will always remain safe in India and there is no threat to their safety and security”.Emphasizing that defending the liberty of speech is the “commitment of the world’s largest democracy”, the government stated it “considers the right of people to ask questions and also scrutinize these social media platforms, including on Twitter”.

“The Government fairly values the right of privacy. Though, the only case of abandoning free speech on Twitter is Twitter itself and its concealed policies, as a result of which people’s records are waived and tweets deleted arbitrarily without recourse,” it said. Twitter is entangled in a dispute after it identified a tweet from BJPs Sambit Patra as ‘Manipulated Media’. Many BJP leaders have asked Twitter to expel the manipulated media fragment from the tweets of BJP leaders. Congress has said that it requires the ‘Manipulated Media’ tag on 11 union ministers’ Tweets.