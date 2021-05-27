Efficiency of Chinese vaccine revealed; Sinopharm published vaccine study details

Beijing: The Chinese vaccine company, Sinopharm has released the details of study about its Covid-19 vaccine. The study was published by Journal of the American Medical Association. . The study was published on May 26.

As per the study the Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by the Chinese company, Sinopharm is efficient in fighting coronavirus infection. As per the study, the two inactivated vaccines developed by Sinopharm and Sinovac Biotech Ltd prevented symptomatic infections by 72.8% and 78.1.

Also Read: ‘India-Pakistan have to find a way to co-exist’

The study was conducted among 40,832 volunteers from across the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt and Jordan. They were equally split into three groups and received either two doses of the vaccines, three weeks apart, or a placebo. Two weeks after the second shot, infections developed in 26 people given the vaccine known as WIV04, 21 of those given the vaccine known as HBO2 and 95 given a placebo shot. None of the volunteers given an active vaccine developed severe disease, compared with two of those given placebo.