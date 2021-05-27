Fake doctor working with private hospital got arrested

A fake doctor working with a private hospital in Bijli Nagar, Chinchwad got arrested after a man named Vishal Katkar had lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at the Pimpri police station.

The Pimpri Chinchwad police have arrested the accused named Akshay Keshav Neharkar, who is a resident of the Beed district. The police said, despite not having any medical degree or qualification, Akshay was working as a doctor. He had allegedly forwarded his resume to an insurance company- ICICI General Insurance for the post of “medical consultant”. In the resume, he had written that he has a degree in Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery and had appeared for the MD degree as well.

The accused also told the police that he has worked as a doctor in several hospitals, including the one where he was currently working.

Police registered the case under Sections 419, 420, 465, 468 of the Indian Penal Code and various sections of the Maharashtra Medical Practice Act.