Four-time Assam MLA, Majendra Narzary passed away due to post-Covid-19 complications

Four-time Assam’s Gossaigaon MLA and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) leader, Majendra Narzary, passed away due to post-Covid-19 complications at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Wednesday. He was 68 years old and is survived by his wife and four children.

Narzary was admitted at GMCH after tested positive for Covid-19. He also had co-morbidities like diabetes and hypertension which deteriorated his condition even after tested negative for Covid. He had reportedly suffered a brain stroke on Wednesday morning.

The Assam government said the opposition MLA’s last rites will be conducted with full state honors.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Chief Minister condoled the demise of the leader and wrote on Twitter: “I am pained to learn about the untimely demise of Gossaigaon MLA Majendra Narzary. A dedicated social worker, committed politician, and deeply loved, his absence shall be sorely missed. My heartfelt condolences to the family and prayers for eternal peace of the noble soul.”