Fuel prices hiked again

Thiruvananthapuram: The price of petroleum fuels has once again hiked in the state. The price of petrol was increased by 24 paise per litre and diesel by 31 paise per litre. Petrol is now priced at Rs.93.90 per litre. Diesel is priced at Rs. 89.28 paise per litre.

Also Read: Indian rupee strengthens against US dollar

This is for the 14th time that the price of fuels has been increased in the country. In many parts of the country the price of petrol has crossed Rs.100 mark. Petrol has crossed Rs.100 in several cities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Public sector oil companies revises domestic fuel prices on a daily basis. Changes in fuel prices are implemented at 6 am every day. Fuel rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT).