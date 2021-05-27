Karnataka Covid-19 Updates: State reports 26,811 fresh cases

Karnataka: According to the health department, Karnataka on Wednesday reported 26,811 new cases of Covid-19 and 530 more deaths, taking the total number of infections to 24,99,784 and toll to 26,929. The positivity rate for the day stood at 19.48 percent, while the case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.97 percent.

There are 40,741 people recovered from the virus in the span of 24 hours, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases.

“As of May 26 evening, cumulatively 24,99,784 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 26,929 deaths and 20,62,910 discharges,” the Health Department said in its bulletin.

The total number of active cases in the state stood at 4,09,924.

Of the new cases reported on Wednesday, 6,433 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 18,342 discharges and 285 deaths.

A total of over 2,90,61,302 samples have been tested so far, of which 1,37,584 were tested in the last 24 hours.