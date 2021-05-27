Kerala Covid-19 Updates: State logs 24,166 new cases

Thiruvananthapuram: On Thursday, Kerala reported 24,166 new Covid cases with 181 new fatalities pushing the death toll to 8063. The test positivity rate was recorded at 17.87 percent.

Of the total cases reported today, Malappuram records 4212 new cases, the highest, followed by Thiruvananthapuram- 3210, Ernakulam- 2779, Palakkad- 2592, Kollam- 2111, Thrissur- 1938, Alappuzha- 1591, Kozhikode- 1521, Kannur- 1023, Kottayam- 919, Pathanamthitta- 800, Kasaragod- 584, Idukki- 571, and Wayanad- 315. 89 health workers also tested positive for Covid -19.

Meanwhile, 30,539 recoveries were also reported in the state. 21,98,135 people recovered from the disease so far.

The number of active cases stood at 2,41,966 in the state. 8,76,584 people are currently under observation.

A total of 1,35,232 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. In total, 1,93,04,219 samples were tested so far.