Low-intensity earthquake hits UAE

Dubai: A low-intensity earthquake has hit UAE. The earthquake measuring 2.8 magnitude on the Richter Scale hit Dibba in Fujairah on Wednesday evening at 8.34 pm. This was confirmed by the National Seismic Network of the National Centre of Meteorology.

This is the third earthquake reported from the area in this week. Earlier on Monday, two minor earthquakes were reported in Fujairah. An earthquake of 3.1 magnitude was reported at 4:54 am on Monday. The second measuring 2.3 magnitude was reported at 7.24 am.

“Earthquakes have been happening in Dibba, Massafi, Khor Fakkan city, Oman Sea opposite Fujairah city and Kalba over the past 10 years. This is because of the movement of local fault in these areas. The tremors that usually strike the UAE are relatively minor with a magnitude of between 2 to 5 and have no big effect. People here don’t have to worry”, said Khamis Elshamsi, Director of Seismology at the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).