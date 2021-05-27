Man shoots wife dead for ‘refusing sex’, throws 3 children in canal

Lucknow: A 37-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly shooting dead his wife for refusing to be physically intimate for the last 15 days in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. Police said he also threw his three children into the canal.

The incident took place at Basedi village on Tuesday and the bodies of the children are yet to be recovered.

The accused is identified as Pappu Kumar and the deceased wife Dolly (36) and the children – Sonia (5), Vansh (3), and Harshita (15 months). After the incident, Pappu Kumar had escaped from the site. The local residents then informed Purkazi police.

After his arrest, Police said, Pappu had admitted his crime to have killed his wife and throwing away his children into the canal. Deshraj Singh, the in-charge of the Purkazi police station said, “The bodies have not been recovered from the canal yet.”