‘No one’s father can arrest me’: Baba Ramdev

Rishikesh: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has once again initiated controversy by saying that the authorities can not arrest him. A video of him saying that ‘no ones’ father can arrest me’ has gone viral on social media.

.“No one can arrest Ramdev. They are just making noises. They keep on creating such trends, like ‘Thug Ramdev’, Mahathug Ramdev’, ‘Giraftar Ramdev’ and so on. Let them do it Let them do what they do best,” Baba Ramdev can be heard saying in the video. Earlier, the Indian Medical Association had sent a defamation notice to Baba Ramdev for his remarks against the modern medicine.

The IMA has also urged Prime Minister to take action against Baba Ramdev on sedition charges for “spreading fear” against Covid vaccination.