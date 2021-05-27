“Politics on corpses, Congress style”: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan hit back at the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remark on Covid-19 situation in India. The union minister accused that the doing politics over corpses was Congress’ style. The BJP leader also said that Rahul Gandhi has trust only for foreign media.

“Politics on corpses, INCIndia Style! Although vultures are disappearing from trees, it seems their spirit has been absorbed by vultures of the [email protected] ji trusts #NewYork more than #Delhi. One should learn to play politics on corpses from the vultures of the earth,” tweeted Harsh Vardhan.

Also Read: Overloaded boat sank in river, 150 feared drowned

Earlier on Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused that the union government is suppressing the deaths due to coronavirus infection.