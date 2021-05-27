DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

State government to reopen schools

May 27, 2021, 01:21 pm IST

Chandigarh: A state government has decided to reopen schools. Haryana state government is planning to reopen schools. As per reports, the Haryana state government is planning to reopen schools for classes 9 to 12 from June 1.

The Directorate of Education  has sent the  instructions to district education offices across the state.  As per the new guidelines, only one student will be permitted to occupy one seat.  Also all students and teachers must follow the  Covid-19 safety protocols  such as wearing masks, social distancing and regular hand sanitizing will be ensured in schools

