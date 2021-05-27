State government to reopen schools

Chandigarh: A state government has decided to reopen schools. Haryana state government is planning to reopen schools. As per reports, the Haryana state government is planning to reopen schools for classes 9 to 12 from June 1.

The Directorate of Education has sent the instructions to district education offices across the state. As per the new guidelines, only one student will be permitted to occupy one seat. Also all students and teachers must follow the Covid-19 safety protocols such as wearing masks, social distancing and regular hand sanitizing will be ensured in schools