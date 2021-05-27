Varun Badola shares throwback picture with Sakshi Tanwar, says ‘she is a star, and a big one’

Varun Badola recently shared a throwback picture with Sakshi Tanwar from their London trip, on his Instagram handle. Varun has seemingly fond memories of their trip together and called Sakshi ‘my old and a very very dear friend’.

In the caption, Varun acknowledged the stardom Sakshi enjoys, but still prefers not to be on the social media platform. The caption read, “My old and a very very dear friend #sakshitanvar. The best part is that she is a star, and a big one. But she has not found a reason to be on Instagram. Here we are on our trip to London together. #throwback.”

Sakshi started her career with the television show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. In 2016, she marked her film debut playing the mother of four girls alongside Aamir Khan in Dangal.

Meanwhile, Varun was popular for his role on the television show Koshish. He has also starred in serials like Banegi Apni Baat, Koshish – Ek Aashaa, Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand, Astitva… Ek Prem Kahani and Aek Chabhi Hai Padoss Mein.