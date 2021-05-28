Al-Faisaly defeated Al-Taawoun wins first King Cup

Al-Faisaly defeated Al-Taawoun 3-2 to lift their first ever King Cup. Júlio Tavares’s accomplished hat-trick assured a historic night for Faisaly, who end a 64 year wait for the prestigious Saudi trophy.

In an exciting match that kept supporters and neutrals on the edge of their seats, Taawoun took the lead twice only to be matched by an eager Faisaly side at King Fahd International Stadium in the capital. Taawoun’s first goal came through the head of Leandre Tawamba Kana whose determined run got him past a Faisaly defense who were caught ball watching as a teasing cross from the corner of the box sought out the Cameroonian.

The accurate spot kick was the beginning of what would be a memorable night for the Cape Verdean.Before the close of the half, Taawoun had their own chance to restore their lead from the penalty spot after Mishal Sibyani’s clumsy tackle on Sumayhan Al-Nabit. Alejandro Ramero’s low, forceful drive was unstoppable.

But when Tavares left-footed swipe in the 60th minute found the back of the Taawoun net, VAR was once again called on to clarify if the ball was out of play before Khalid Al-Kabi crossed it in for the equalizer.On behalf of King Salman, Riyadh Governor Prince Faisal bin Bandar handed the trophy to team captain Ahmed Al-Kassar, manager Péricles Chamusca, and Faisaly President Fahd Al-Medlej.

Prince Faisal praised the Saudi leadership for their revival of the country and its youth.Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, the sports minister, congratulated the management of Faisaly and its fans for winning the cup. He happily expressed that the game highlighted the unprecedented interest in the sports sector in the country.