Arab coalition destroyed explosives laden drone targeting Saudi Arabia

May 28, 2021, 11:55 pm IST

Riyadh: The Arab coalition forces had intercepted and destroyed an explosives laden drone launched by Houthi militants  targeting Saudi Arabia. Houthi militants backed by Iran has launched   several missiles from  Yemen to Saudi Arabia. Saudi authorities  found out  five missiles near a main road of one of the border villages in Jazan.

On Monday, the Arab coalition forces had foiled an attack launched by Houthi militants to attack Saudi Arabia using a booby-trapped boat.

Houthi militants backed by Iran has been continuously attacking Saudi Arabia by using drones and ballistic missiles. The coalition’s forces regularly intercept explosive-laden boats in the Red Sea and explosives-laden drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia.

