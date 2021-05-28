Arab coalition destroyed explosives laden drone targeting Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The Arab coalition forces had intercepted and destroyed an explosives laden drone launched by Houthi militants targeting Saudi Arabia. Houthi militants backed by Iran has launched several missiles from Yemen to Saudi Arabia. Saudi authorities found out five missiles near a main road of one of the border villages in Jazan.

On Monday, the Arab coalition forces had foiled an attack launched by Houthi militants to attack Saudi Arabia using a booby-trapped boat.

Houthi militants backed by Iran has been continuously attacking Saudi Arabia by using drones and ballistic missiles. The coalition’s forces regularly intercept explosive-laden boats in the Red Sea and explosives-laden drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia.