Commodity Market: Gold prices today fall for second day in a row

Mumbai: The price of gold has declined today for the second day in a row. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), price of gold futures slipped down by 0.24% or Rs 118 to 48460 per 10 gram. Silver futures also slipped by 0.38% or Rs 276 to Rs. Rs 71,460 per kilo.

In the international market, the spot gold rates were also down by 0.2% at US dollar 1,893.07 per ounce. U.S. gold futures eased 0.1% to US dollar 1,896.20. The silver rates fell by 0.5% to US dollar 27.78 per ounce.

In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold has dipped by Rs.160 to reach at Rs.36,560 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs. 4570, down by Rs.20. On Thursday gold was priced at Rs. 36,720.