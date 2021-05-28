Covid-19: Lockdown in Tamil Nadu extended till June 7

Chennai: Lockdown extended in Tamil Nadu. The move comes in the absence of a notable decrease in Covid increase. The lockdown in Tamil Nadu has been extended till June 7. Chief Minister MK Stalin made the announcement.

The current restrictions will continue until June 7. The supply of essential commodities such as vegetables and groceries will continue as before. People can also order and buy essential items online. Permission has been granted to deliver such ordered goods from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Chief Minister appealed to the public to co-operate with the lockdown and said that food kits would be distributed in June in view of the people’s crisis. The food kit will contain 13 products.