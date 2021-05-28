Covid-19 Update: 2236 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the latest coronavirus situation in the country. 2236 new coronavirus cases along with 2206 recoveries and 4 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

The total number of infections in UAE surged to 565,451. The total recoveries now stands at 545,229 . The death toll stands at 1,668.

The ministry has conducted 239,852 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Till now 49.4 million COvid-19 tests were conducted in UAE.