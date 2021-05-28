Covid updates: Jammu and Kashmir registers 2,769 new coronavirus cases

Srinagar: On Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 2,769 fresh coronavirus cases and 37 fatalities, making the overall cases to 2, 81,628 and the death toll to 3,739.

Around 4,352 people were discharged, including 2,592 from Kashmir and 1,760 from Jammu. About 2, 35,617 people have recovered and has increased the recovery rate (83.66%). Now, there are 42,272 active cases in the Union Territory (UT).

24 fatalities were recorded in the Jammu division and 13 in Kashmir. And concerning the new cases, 1,805 are from Kashmir, 964 from Jammu, and 26 are travellers. In the last 24 hours, 44,271 tests were conducted with the overall number of tests reaching 8.4 million, officials said.

Atal Dulloo, the Financial commissioner health and medical education (H&ME) department, said the contemporary course of Covid cases shows that the virus has begun to spread in villages as earlier it was confined to cities and major towns.

In the month of May, Jammu and Kashmir’s Covid infections have broken all records recording 1, 05,545 cases, and the month’s fatalities have reached 1,457. The number of people who recovered from the disease this month is 90,176. In the first half of the month witnessed there was a peak of the second wave and now the cases are showing plateauing in the second half.