Kerala Covid updates: 22,318 new cases reported in the state today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid 19 has been confirmed for 22314 more people in the state today. 194 deaths were confirmed within 24 hours.

In the state today, Malappuram district has the highest number of confirmed cases of Covid – 3938 cases. Thiruvananthapuram 2545, Kollam 2368, Ernakulam 2237, Palakkad 2038, Thrissur 1726, Kozhikode 1697, Alappuzha 1640, Kottayam 1128, Kannur 974, Pathanamthitta 728, Kasaragod 534, Idukki 501 and Wayanad 264 are the new cases in other districts. But no one from the UK, South Africa or Brazil has been diagnosed with the disease. Covid confirmed and treated 26,270 people who were cured.

In the last 24 hours, 1,36,068 Covid tests were conducted in the state. Today’s test positivity is 16.4 per cent. This is the lowest number recorded in the last three weeks. TPR has declined in districts including Ernakulam, which had earlier recorded high TPR. However, the prevalence in Malappuram and Thiruvananthapuram districts has not decreased.

The state has been experiencing a decline in the spread of Covid 19 disease in the last week. In the current situation, there is a decrease in the number and test positivity rate of Covid-19 cases. But Covid 19 death toll remains above 100. When the second wave reached its peak, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that those who are suffering from the disease are currently dying and it will take time to reduce the spread of the disease.

The state government had yesterday announced more concessions in the wake of declining disease outbreaks. Mobile phone shops are allowed to operate two days a week. In addition to that, shops selling agricultural, machinery and grocery stores were allowed to operate. It is expected that more exemptions will be announced in the coming days.