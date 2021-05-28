DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

‘Propaganda’ is being spread against Baba Ramdev’: Patanjali Chairman Acharya Balkrishna

Rishikesh: Patanjali Chairman Acharya Balkrishna has said that yoga guru Baba Ramdev is a victim of propaganda. Acharya Balkrishna, a  close aide of Baba Ramdev said this in a statement issued on  Friday.

“Swami Ramdev was expressing his condolences to the doctors who died in Corona. But propaganda is being spread against him. We respect and seek the help of modern medicine. But some people do not want to see Yoga and Ayurveda moving forward, they are trying to discredit Swami Ramdev under the conspiracy”, said the statement issued by Acharya Balkrishna.

Earlier, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has sent a defamation notice to Baba Ramdev demanding an apology from Yoga Guru Ramdev over remarks on modern medicine.

