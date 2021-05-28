‘Remove GST on all life-saving medicines and equipment’: Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi: AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi has asked the union government to remove Goods and Services Tax (GST) imposed on all life-saving medicines and equipment used for the treatment of coronavirus infection. The Congress leader raised this demand on Friday ahead of GST Council meeting.

“At the time of the pandemic, collecting GST from people troubled for COVID related products like ambulances, beds, ventilators, oxygen, medicines, vaccines, is cruelty and insensitivity. Today in the GST Council, the government should remove GST on all life-saving medicines and equipment being used in the fight against COVID,” tweeted Priyanka Gandhi.

The 43rd Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting began on today at 11 am. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address the meeting held through video conferencing