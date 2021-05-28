State government extended lockdown by two more weeks

Mumbai: Maharashtra state government has extended the lockdown imposed in the state to prevent the coronavirus infection by two more weeks. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope announced the decision on Friday.

Also Read: Directorate General of Civil Aviation announces decision on resuming international passenger flights

” In yesterday’s Cabinet meeting, it was discussed that lockdown should be extended for 15 days but relaxations can be given in districts where cases have gone down, the final decision will be announced soon. As far as lockdown is concerned, 15 days’ extension has been given, but the guidelines related to it will be issued on 1 June”, said Rajesh Tope.