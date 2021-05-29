55 glorious years & more to come: Raveena Tandon on parents’ anniversary

Actress Raveena Tandon took to her social media handle to share her wishes for her parents on their 55th Wedding Anniversary. Along with a picture from their celebrations, she penned a heartfelt note for the couple.

Today, May 29, she shares the couple’s picture on Instagram and wrote, “55 glorious years and more to come! My inspiration, my faith and my belief in love and companionship for a together forever comes from them. Happy 55th wedding anniversary and 62 years (+7 years courtship) of knowing and loving each other through everything.”

Fans seemed delighted and wished her parents on the joyous occasion as well.

On the work front, Raveena will soon make her digital debut with the series Aranyak, and will also be seen in the film KGF: Chapter 2 a sequel to the 2018 Kannada blockbuster, KGF: Chapter 1.