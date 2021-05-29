Covid-19 Updates: India logs 1,73,790 fresh cases, lowest in 45 days

India recorded 1,73,790 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest daily count in 46 days, as infections continued to decrease in the country. The daily death toll remained over the 3,000-mark, with 3,617 fatalities. The country’s total cases now stand at 27,729,247, while total fatalities are at 322,512. Test positivity rate has fallen to 8.35%.

Tamil Nadu is leading the state list with 31,079 cases reported in the past 24 hours, followed by Karnataka with 22,823 new infections. Kerala reported 22,318 cases. Maharashtra 20,740 cases, and Andhra Pradesh 14,429 cases. The case count was 12,193 for West Bengal.

Active cases in the country dipped to 2,228,724 on Saturday. A total of 25,178,011 people have recovered from the disease, taking India’s recovery rate to 90.3. Official data states that the recoveries from the viral infection continue to outnumber the daily new cases for 16 days in a row.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 20,80,048 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country and cumulatively 3,41,119,909 tests have been done so far.