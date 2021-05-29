Covid-19 Updates: State Capital records 929 cases, lowest spike since March 2

Mumbai: Daily Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, on Friday, dropped below the 1,000-mark after over 11 weeks.

The capital city of Maharashtra reported 929 cases, its lowest since March 2, and 30 deaths over the 24-hour period, taking the caseload to 7,03,461 and death toll to 14,808.

The city had reported 849 cases on March 2. The next few weeks proved challenging as it was hit by an unprecedented surge.

Mumbai’s positivity rate stood at 3.14 percent. It recorded a positivity rate of 3 percent – its lowest on January 19.

According to the BMC, there are 27,958 active Covid-19 patients and 1,239 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. So far 6,58,540 patients have recovered from coronavirus infection in the city. The recovery rate improved to 94 percent.