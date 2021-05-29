Covid updates: India’s Covid vaccination drive crosses the cumulative number of 20.86 crore mark

New Delhi: As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the cumulative number of coronavirus vaccines administered in India reached the 20.86 crore mark on Friday.

Till Day-133 of the vaccination campaign (28 May 2021), a total of 28,07,411 vaccine doses were given, out of which 25,99,754 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 2,07,657 beneficiaries received the second dose was. According to the report of news agency ANI, the provisional report till 7 pm.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Friday that by the end of 2021, Covid-19 will be fully immunized in India. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made the announcement soon after the Centre criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over its handling of COVID-19 and predicted “multiple waves” in the country if vaccination continues at the current pace.

“India’s immunization will be completed before 2021. The health ministry has given a blueprint on how 108 people – with 216 crore doses – will be vaccinated by December. Rahul ji… if you are worried about immunization then Congress-ruled Attention the states… there is a mess. They are not taking the quota given for 18-44-year-old beneficiaries from May 1,” Mr Javadekar said.

According to the Union Health Ministry on Friday, India’s COVID-19 infection tally reached 2.75 crores as 1.86 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours – the lowest in 44 days.

The death toll from the disease rose to 3,18,895 and 3,660 people died within 24 hours, as updated at 8 am.