Covid vaccine: Covaxin production to reach 10 cr doses per month by September, says Health Minister

New Delhi: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday said that in the midst of an acute shortage of vaccine jabs in the country, the recent production capacity of Covaxin will be doubled by May-June 2021 and it will reach nearly 10 crore doses per month by September this year.

“The current production capacity of Covaxin will be doubled by May-June 2021 and then increased nearly 6-7 fold by July/August i.e.from 1 crore vaccines in April, to 6-7 crore vaccines in July/August. It’s expected to reach nearly 10 crore doses per month by Sep 2021,” the Health Ministry said in a statement.

In the meantime, the health ministry told that the reports demanding Bharat Biotech producing 6 crore Covaxin doses per month are false. “Some unfound reports on unaccounted vaccine doses of Bharat Biotech having 6 crore doses is an error of comprehension. These reports are incorrect and are not supported by full information on the matter,” the MoHFW said.

When Bharat Biotech has explained that the production to the supply of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin includes four months of slack time depending on technology and administrative permissions.

“The timeline for manufacturing, testing and release for a batch of Covaxinis approximately 120 days, depending on the technology framework and regulatory guidelines to be met. Thus, production batches of Covaxin that were initiated during March this year will be ready for supply only during the month of June,” the vaccine maker said in a press release.

The health ministry reported that the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses given in the country has crossed 20.86 crores.