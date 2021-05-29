India oxygen supply: Oxygen Express trains delivered 20,000 MT oxygen across the country

New Delhi: The Union Minister of Railways, Piyush Goyal said on Saturday that a milestone of 20,000 metric tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) have been distributed across the country by the Indian Railways’ Oxygen Express at the time of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

300 Oxygen Express trains have achieved their campaign so far, he said.

The Minister tweeted, “#OxygenExpress trains have crossed the milestone of providing 20,000 MT of Oxygen for COVID-19 patients across. So far, 300 Oxygen Express trains have completed their journey in service to the Nation”.

#OxygenExpress trains have crossed the milestone of providing 20,000 MT of Oxygen for COVID-19 patients across ?? So far, 300 Oxygen Express trains have completed their journey in service to the Nation. pic.twitter.com/dQpvxxhPA3 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 29, 2021

The key beneficiaries of these Oxygen Expresses are the states of Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, and Assam.

So as to assure that Oxygen support arrives in the fastest time possible, the average speed of these critical cargo trains is way above 55, in most cases over long distances on high preference Green Corridors.

For crew changes over different sections, technical stoppages have been reduced to 1 minute. To assure that Oxygen Expresses keep rushing through, tracks are kept open and high vigilance is maintained.