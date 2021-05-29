Karnataka Covid-19 Updates: State reports 22,823 new cases, 401 deaths

Karnataka: The State reported 22,823 new cases taking its tally to 25,46,821, and 401 deaths, taking the toll to 27,806. The positivity rate for the day stood at 16.42%, the lowest recorded this month, while the case fatality rate for the day was 1.75%.

The state recorded 52,253 discharges from hospitals, taking the total recoveries to 21,46,621.

Covid-19 recoveries in Bengaluru (31,237) outnumbered new cases (5,736) by over five times on Friday, leading to an overall dip in’s active caseload, which fell from 4,02,203 to 3,72,373. As many as 401 deaths on Friday, Bengaluru Urban recorded 192 deaths and Ballari 17.

Among other districts that reported the most new cases were Mysuru (1,677), Tumakuru (1,326), Belagavi (1,319), Hassan (1,170), and Shivamogga (1,135).

There are 1,38,983 samples that were tested on Friday taking the total tests done so far to 2,93,37,928.

Over 1,30,16,720 people have received vaccination so far.