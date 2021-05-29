Gujarat: Man dies a day after State transport bus hits him

On Thursday night, a 51-year-old man named Rajendra Kumar Dantali, died, a day after he was hit by a state transport bus in Gujarat while driving his scooter. According to the police, the victim, who worked in a printing press, was on his way to work when the accident occurred.

The incident took place at the Adalaj Trimandir intersection area of Gandhinagar as the bus was heading towards Pavagadh from Bahucharaji in Mehsana.

After a tyre burst, the bus driver had lost control of the vehicle. The bus jumped the divider and hit the scooter on the other side of the road, before falling into a pit. Five of the 30 passengers traveling on the bus also received injuries.

An official of the Adalaj police station said, “As many as five passengers who received injuries were taken to Gandhinagar civil hospital. The driver of the scooter was also taken to the same hospital. On Thursday, he was shifted to Ahmedabad civil hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.”

The official added, “The bus has been removed from the site using a crane. Based on the complaint of the deceased victim’s family, we have booked a case of rash driving against an unknown driver of the bus.”