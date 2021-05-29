“Missing leg piece”: A man from Telangana complains to KT Rama Rao about the chicken biriyani he ordered

Hyderabad: Biryani is a favourite dish of many. If you add a handful of fragrant basmati rice, well-cooked spicy meat, salad, pickle and a papadam for garnish, many of you will not have water in your mouth right now? But if there is no leg piece in the biryani ordered during the lockdown, then why not get angry? What did a young man do when he could not get leg pieces in the biryani he ordered in Telangana? The minister tweeted along with the photo.

The youth had lodged the complaint with Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao, Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban Development, Industries, Commerce and Information Technology, Telangana. The minister, known as KTR, is active on Twitter. He regularly responds to requests for help on Twitter. KTR is a new-age minister who pays special attention to solving problems by giving precise guidelines to those who tweet to him for needs ranging from medical needs to this pass.

For all those who finds the quoted tweet unavailable now and curious to see it. ? pic.twitter.com/SZ10RuSun8 — Jagan Patimeedi (@JAGANTRS) May 28, 2021

A Twitter user named Thotakuri Raghupathi who must have seen these methods of the minister tweeted that the biryani he ordered did not have leg pieces in the chicken biryani. The young man’s post tagged Somato (the food ordering app) and KTR with the caption, “I ordered chicken biryani asking for more spices and leg pieces. I didn’t get both. Is this your service?” The minister’s response has been the talk of the cyber world. “Why is brother tagging me? What do you expect me to do about it?” The minister replied.

Thotakuri Raghupathi deleted his tweet after the minister’s reply. But by then the screenshots of this conversation had gone viral on social media. Many people are posting on Twitter praising the minister’s response.