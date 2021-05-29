Odisha: Man arrested for thrashing stray dog to death

Kendrapara: On Saturday, a 50-year-old man named Babula Singh was arrested for allegedly thrashing a stray dog to death in the Kendrapara district in Odisha, the police said.

According to the Police, after a video of the fatal assault on the dog went viral on social media, the accused, who is a native of Praharajpur locality, caught arrested. The incident happened on Friday. Babula told the police during the investigation that the dog had killed two cocks, which provoked him to thrash the animal.

Singh was charged under Section 429 of the IPC that deals with mischief by killing or maiming cattle and Section 11(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

Rakesh Tripathy, the inspector of the Pattamundai police station said, a court in the district sent him to judicial custody.