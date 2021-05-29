Producer Ryan Stephen Passes away due to Covid-19

Mumbai: Popular Producer Ryan Stephen passed away in Goa today, May 29, due to Covid-19 complications. Director Abir Sengupta confirmed his death and said that the 50-year-old Ryan had been living in Goa for the past several days and was admitted to a hospital due to Covid-19. He died this morning in the hospital.

The news of Ryan Stephen’s demise shocked the whole film industry and many celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Manoj Bajpayee, and others offered their condolences to the producer.

Suparn S Varma tweeted, “Life is cruel! But you were kind! @ryanmstephen thank you for your compassion in a ruthless world. I’m glad we undertook a journey on a few stories, the joy in writing them was because of you. You leave behind so many who loved you. Cook up a storm my friend. God bless you.”

Manoj Bajpayee retweeted Suparn S Varma’s tweet and wrote, “It’s so so shocking for all of us who knew this gentle soul. It really can’t be true!! I will miss you my friend RYAN.”

Ryan Stephen is a popular producer in the film industry. Ryan’s best works were Kiara Advani starrer ‘Indoo Ki Jawani’, the short film ‘Devi’, and more. He was also associated with filmmaker Karan Johar’s production house in the past.