Seema Bisla with never-say-die attitude,read more

It has been a long road for Bisla who started her career with a bronze medal at the 2009 Asian Cadet Championships in Pune. She then had back-to-back bronze medals at the 2012 and 2013 Asian Junior Championships but could find her feet in the senior level late in her career.

Growing up in Gudhan village in Rohtak, Bisla was introduced to the sport by her father Azad Singh but she had to battle tough financial conditions at home to keep her passion burning. She trained in academy in Rohtak before she found a good mentor in Paramjeet Singh in 2017 and trained under him in Gurgaon.

Seema Bisla is strong-willed. It’s the demand of her craft. Every time the wrestler has faced setbacks in her career,but belief in her abilities egged her on. The reward of that never-say-die attitude takes her “A ticket to the Tokyo Olympics.”

The situation was so different for Bisla yet in April. She failed to make the cut at the Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament in Almaty, Kazakhstan. At the same venue, a few days later, she bounced back with a bronze at the Asian Championship ,it was her first medal at the continental level.

Her qualification now depended on one last shot – World Qualifiers in Sofia, Bulgaria earlier this month. Bisla left nothing on the mat as she sealed her qualification spot.

She is now sure of getting a ticket to Tokyo even after failing to impress at the Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament in Almaty. At the Qualifiers in Sofia, Bisla started her campaign with a thumping 8-0 win over Anastasiya Yanotava of Belarus. She had another crushing victory over Emma Jonna Denise Malmgren of Sweden.

It was a moment of triumph for Bisla who has shifted to several weight categories after starting at 67kg in her junior days. She settled for 53kg but went a rung below 50kg in 2018 when Vinesh Phogat moved up to 53kg. She won gold in Yasar Dogu Ranking series in 2019 and silver medal in Spain Grand Prix.