Soda thief: See the video of two honey bees opening a Fanta bottle cap

There are millions of videos going viral in the cyber world. There are still a lot of viewers for videos of children playing in it, of animals, full of fun, and like someone is being bullied. Some videos will go viral again after a short break. A video like this is now going viral on social media.

The video explains the lesson that if there is unity, anything will happen. The stars in the video are two wasps. The two of them are sitting side by side with the lid on the top of the soft fanta. Both should drink Fanta. But how can such a heavy lid? The loser does not retreat but the two men turn the lid to the right from both sides and eventually the attempt succeeds and the lid falls off the bottle.

The video was captioned, “You’ve already seen the video of two wasps opening the lid of Fanta, but you can scroll.” This video was originally filmed in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The video was shot by a worker who saw locusts trying to drink the fanta he bought with lunch at work. “I bought a soda but soon the bees stole it,” the worker wrote.