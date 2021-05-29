Twitter user seeks help for kid forced to beg as his mom is ill; Minister replied

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao came forward to help a kid who was forced to beg on the streets, after a Twitter user named Robin Zaccheus’s request caught his attention.

On May 26, Robin Zaccheus, a social activist shared an image of the boy, Karthik, on Twitter and wrote, “Dear @[email protected] Sir, This boy was lurking around in Gandhi Hospital (Karthik, S/o Mr. Krishna,Maheshwari) was begging, I asked him why he replied his mother was unwell. I also asked if he is interested to join any Hostel. He is ready! Pls help & save his future.”

Dear @RSPraveenSwaero @KTRTRS Sir, This boy was lurking around in Gandhi Hospital (Karthik, S/o Mr. Krishna,Maheshwari) was begging, I asked him why, he replied his mother was unwell. I also asked if he is interested to join any Hostel. He is ready! Pls help & save his future.? pic.twitter.com/AxluX85lJI — Robin Zaccheus (@RobinZaccheus) May 26, 2021

From Hyderabad Mayor to city police chief, Robin tagged many important officials on his post to draw their attention to help the child. He also shared his number and shared the location of the boy.

KT Rama Rao replied to the post as soon as it caught his attention, “Will take care @KTRoffice

please coordinate”

Within a few hours, the boy along with another child was rescued. Women Development & Child Welfare (WD&CW) wing of the Government of Telangana informed that the children were tested for Covid-19 and handed over to a shelter home. Divya Disha Organization also did their counselling.

Sir @KTRTRS Urban Community wing of GHMC traced this boy and another boy along with him, who were roaming on the road near Gandhi Hospital and did counselling and were admitted in Divya Disha Organization @GHMCOnline @WCDTelangana — Office of KTR (@KTRoffice) May 26, 2021

Ma'am @SwatiLakra_IPS, both the boys were rescued immediately yesterday afternoon. COVID test was also conducted and later on CWC's referral, boys were handed over to a shelter home. Thank you ma'am for bringing it to our notice. They're in a safe space now. pic.twitter.com/3Q3nWtT0y8 — WCDTelangana (@WCDTelangana) May 27, 2021

The activist thanked the minister and others for their prompt response. Netizens applauded the team for solving the matter in just a day and Robin for harnessing the power of social media for doing good.