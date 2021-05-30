27-year-old Police Constable dies after being hit by vehicle

A 27-year-old police constable in Delhi, named Manisha died after her two-wheeler was hit by another vehicle in northwest Delhi’s Maurya Enclave on Saturday. The accident took place on the Outer Ring Road at around 9 am when the woman was returning home on a two-wheeler after her night duty.

Manisha was a resident of Burari. She was posted at Raj Park police station which falls under the jurisdiction of the outer district of the Delhi Police.

The police said, “An unidentified vehicle hit her two-wheeler and ran over her. The accused driver fled the spot. We received a call around 9 am and Manisha was found injured at the spot. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries.”

A case under section 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Maurya Enclave police station, the officer said.