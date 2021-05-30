 Another country extends travel ban for India till June 14

Dhaka: Bangladesh government has extended the travel ban imposed on passengers from India. The travel ban for India has been extended till June 14. The country has decided to extend the closure of all land borders with India. Only cargo movement will be allowed through the land borders.

Bangladesh has closed all land borders with India on April 26. The closure was imposed till May 31. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by the country`s foreign secretary on Saturday.The government has also decided to stop travel through two more land ports to stop the spread of the virus.

Bust Bangladeshi citizens stranded in India can return to the country through land ports namely Benapole, Agartala, Hili and Burimari. Darshana port will be closed for one week, while Sona Masjid for two weeks.