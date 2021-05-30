Another state in India extends lockdown with some relaxations in restrictions

Mumbai: Another state in the country has extended the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. Maharashtra state government has announced this on Sunday. The lockdown in the state has been extended till June 15.

The state government has also announced some relaxations in the restrictions . The restrictions will be imposed depending on the case tally of districts.

Also Read; New coronavirus cases decreased in Saudi Arabia

As per the new guidelines, the decision regarding the allowing of opening of all non-essential shops (stand-alone shops and not inside shopping centers/malls) along with the time limit for the functioning of the same way may be taken by respective Disaster Management authorities. All govt offices, except those involved directly for corona work in the said districts can function with 25% attendance. Agriculture sector related shops may remain open till 2pm on weekdays.