Covid-19 Update: 1810 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

Dubai: The Ministry of Health in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in UAE. 1810 new coronavirus cases along with 1777 new recoveries and 4 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Thus the total number of confirmed cases has mounted to 569,073. The total recoveries reached at 548,785. The death toll is at 1677. At present there are 18,611 active cases in the country.

242,981 additional Covid-19 tests were conducted in UAE in the last 24 hours. Till now over 49 million Covid-19 tests were conducted in UAE.

UAE’s health ministry on Saturday approved the emergency use of a highly effective new treatment for Covid-19. The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) approved the emergency use of Sotrovimab (Vir-7831), becoming the first country in the world to both licence and enable immediate patient use. The drug was recently endorsed by the US Food and Drug Administration.