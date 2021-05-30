Covid vaccine: Govt planned to turn Queensland sports stadiums into mass vaccination centres

In a bid to boost the number of jabs given across the state, the Queensland Government will follow in the footsteps of NSW and Victoria and open a number of mass vaccination centres.

As the current outbreak in Victoria urged the state government to speed up vaccination numbers, venues like Suncorp Stadium, the Ekka Showgrounds and the Brisbane Competition and Convention Centre could be transformed into new centres.

With improvements having been adapted to current regulations to formally allow the process to get underway, it is assumed that detailed preparation is already underway by the Palaszczuk government to look at how staff could administer the facilities.

So as to open 14 community vaccination hubs across the state in an effort to vaccinate the next group of Queenslanders – those aged 40-49 by the end of July, the move comes after the Queensland Government earlier this week swore.

At the time when the next supply of the Pfizer vaccine has boosted the conversion of sporting venues into mass vaccination hubs will likely not occur until around October.

In response to the Victorian outbreak, on Thursday, QLD Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced a series of new constraints declaring the entire state a hotspot.

Queenslanders who came from Victoria, or who have travelled through Victoria since May 13, from 1 am last Friday onwards, will have to go into hotel quarantine and non-Queensland residents will be turned away borders unless holding a valid exemption.

At airports, police have been assigned to receive the arriving passengers who will also be asked to fill out a declaration.

Random checks at road borders by officers will also be conducted.