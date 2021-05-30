Karnataka Covid-19 Updates: State records 20,628 fresh cases

On Saturday, Karnataka reported 20,628 fresh cases and 492 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 25,67,449 and toll to 28,298. The positivity rate for the day was 14.95 percent, Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was at 2.38 percent.

The day also saw 42,444 recoveries, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, pushing the total recoveries so far in the state to 21,89,064.

The total number of active cases stands at 3,50,066.

Out of the new cases reported on Saturday, 4,889 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 21,126 discharges and 278 deaths. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 11,54,503, followed by Mysuru 1,40,085 and Tumakuru 1,01,786.

A total of over 2,94,75,822 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,37,894 were done in the span of 24 hours in the state.