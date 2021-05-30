Due to ‘several changes in residences’, actor Amitabh Bachchan has shown ‘extreme anger’ for not finding all the manuscripts of his father, the late poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. The actor in his latest post said that he comes across references to the manuscripts as he was going through his father’s autobiography but isn’t aware of ‘where they are now’.

Amitabh wrote, “.. and the extreme anger that all his manuscripts have not been discovered yet due to the several changes in residences … manuscripts that when I glance through the pages of his autobiography I find reference to and never knowing where they are now …”

He also added, “A tragedy .. for now even the events that get reminded to me often I have no sense of its occurrence , and that is equally disturbing .. a careless attribute .. get it .. put in some place , and then be unable to either find it or bring it to immediate use .. because you have forgotten when it did come … At times I wonder is there really need or importance of keeping registering documenting all that one goes through .. and then I think of Babuji and wonder .. if he had not , where would many of us particularly I be, without his thoughts and voice and words …”

For the last 13 years, the actor has been blogging. Currently, he spoke about the decreasing amount of comments on his posts. “SO .. many observe that the comments when it all started on DAY 1 for several DAYS were in the 500 to over a thousand at times and now rest at the very best to around a meagre 100 .. and the conclusion then that the interest in the Blog has wained away and there is need to stop or disappear .. or search for another,” read a part of his blog.

Amitabh is getting ready to be back with his TV game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 13. He also has several movies in the list, including Goodbye, Brahmastra, Jhund, Chehre, and Mayday.