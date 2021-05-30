New exemptions announced by Tamil Nadu govt, as lockdown extended

Chennai: The lockdown has been extended until June 7 as per Chief Minister MK Stalin’s announcement, so the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has made a slew of arrangements to face the new order.

According to the officials, the arrangements include uploading phone numbers of shops allowing home delivery services in each zone in GCC’s website and app by Sunday.

The govt has given instruction to shops have been to not to carry out direct sales and violations will invite strict action. Fines will be inflicted as per existing rules. Through the back or side doors, home delivery operations may be carried out (without opening the main entrance) wherever feasible.

Home delivery from grocery stores (both large format or supermarkets and local stores) shall be allowed through pushcarts and vehicles-on-demand through phone or delivery apps like Dunzo, Supr Daily, Big Basket, Licious, Dunzo, Tendercuts etc. As per the Chief Minister’s statement, this will be permitted from 7 am to 6 pm.

As per existing norms, goods vehicles carrying rice, dal, oil, etc., will be granted free movement from warehouses to the wholesale markets. Vehicles used for moving essentials from wholesale grocery markets at Koyambedu and Kothavalachavadi to delivery points/retail shops shall be permitted to operate at specific times. Banners and stickers will be provided by GCC for these vehicles in the ward offices/ zonal offices.