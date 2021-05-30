Shahid Kapoor wished his dad Pankaj Kapoor by sharing an unseen pic on his birthday

Today, Pankaj Kapur, one of the most talented actors in Indian Cinema, is celebrating his 67th birthday. The veteran actor has been getting so many heartwarming birthday wishes and love from his family, fans and close friends from the industry. Mira Rajput had wished her father-in-law in the sweetest way possible by sharing a perfect lively photo of the Maqbool star while wishing him. Shahid Kapoor through his social media handle greeted his father with a warm birthday wish.

Catching to his Instagram handle, the Jab We Met star posted a happy photo of himself with Pankaj. Sharing the lovable post, Shahid wrote, “Happy birthday dad,” followed by pink heart emojis. The picture shows, the father-son duo sitting together and smiling as they pose together for the camera. Both are dressed in tracksuits and displaying their happy smiles.

Pankaj Kapur has worked in several TV shows, films and even Hindi theatre, in a career crossing over four decades. The National Award-winning actor became a household name with his assignment in hit shows ‘Karamchand’ and ‘Office Office’. There are also many blockbusters that accredited him.