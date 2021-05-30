State Capital records 1,048 new Covid-19 cases, 25 deaths

State Capital Mumbai reported 1,048 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the infection tally to 7,04,509, while 25 more deaths, pushing its fatality count to 14,833.

As many as 1,359 Covid-19 patients recovered from the disease, taking the recovery count to 6,59,899. Currently, there are 27,617 active cases in the city.

On Saturday, 26,751 tests were conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate has increased to 399 days, while the weekly growth rate has dropped to 0.17 percent.

State Covid task force member, and Director-Critical Care, Fortis Hospitals, Mumbai, Dr. Rahul Pandit said, “the overall situation in the state has improved, however, there are some districts that continue to show red flags. So, the unlocking will have to be done accordingly.”