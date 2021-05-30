DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

State government extends lockdown till June 17

May 30, 2021, 10:09 pm IST

Cuttack: Odisha state government has extended the lockdown imposed in the state. The government has extended the lockdown till June 17. This was announced on Sunday. The second phase of the lockdown was to end at 5 am on June 1.

“The lockdown is primarily aimed at restricting movement of people and not goods. All restrictions and exemptions of the previous lockdowns will be implemented in the third phase, too,” Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra said.

The state has reported  9,541  new coronavirus cases on Sunday. The overall infection tally has reached at 7,56,684.   At present there are 95,266 active cases in the state.

